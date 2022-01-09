Buying or Selling Omos as a Future Main Event Talent in WWE

Buying or Selling Omos as a Future Main Event Talent in WWEJanuary 9, 2022
Based on how WWE's treating things heading into the build for WrestleMania, it sure feels like Omos sits in a position to become a main-event threat sooner rather than later.
Omos, the "Raw Underground" lackey turned AJ Styles bodyguard for most of his main-roster stay so far, is a 7'4" monster-type starting to break into the singles scene at what would appear to be just the right time.
WWE, after all, could use an injection of new faces into main-event scenes on either program and there's a noted lack of monster characters on both programs these days.
Of course, there are many factors to consider when pondering whether Omos has what it takes to break through as one of the company's next big things. Much of that could be decided over the next few months, so let's take a look at buying and selling points to consider.
What to Buy:
- Size (7"4", 400 pounds)
- Age (27)
Omos has some important things going for him, especially in WWE land where these things matter:
Size is important because it's part of the spectacle of WWE and that won't ever change. Whereas a competitor like All Elite Wrestling shies away from guys that big (at least for now), WWE's been home to Andre The Giant, Big Show and beyond. There's also a notable gap on the roster right now after Braun Strowman's release last year.
The age factor is important too. Omos only started in WWE back in 2019. He's got the next decade-plus to hone his craft and make an impact. Keep in mind somebody like Roman Reigns is only 36 and probably has 10-plus years left in the tank if he so chooses.
That size, plus personality, makes Omos an imposing figure who can dominate others in the ring. It could make him pretty versatile too, letting him range from monstrous villain heroes have to overcome to an underdog who gets ganged-up on.
What to Sell:
The negatives aren't hard to find with Omos.
Primarily, he's very, very green. One can just watch his recent match against AJ Styles from the January 3 edition of Raw and see that. Most of his moveset is just variations of...picking up his opponent and dropping them from a great height.
Omos is also very stiff in the ring, to the point it's a little jarring. Maybe fans have just been spoiled for years with the likes of Strowman, who could run around and do some really athletic things for a guy his size.
We also haven't heard a ton of Omos on the mic, which is a skill he's probably going to need to develop for years. That's fixable if they throw him with a smooth manager who can handle those duties, but worth keeping in mind.
And while it's not totally his fault, there's always the chance WWE overexposed Omos too early and derails him. That match with Styles was extremely short, and Styles is one of the best on the planet, but the whole thing just didn't feel that great. It's hard to see how solo engagements with non-Styles-sellers would somehow play out better.
Additional Evidence:
Make no mistake, there's momentum in and outside of WWE suggesting Omos is on the track to the main event.
The legendary Undertaker, for example, recently said on WWE's The Bump that Omos is "as close as we've come" to a star comparable to Andre the Giant. He's talking in terms of size and presence, but it's 100 percent correct.
Styles has also said he thinks Omos will hold solo gold sooner rather than later. One could allege he was just working an angle while the giant was his partner, but if there's a guy who would know, it's probably Styles.
And looking at accolades already, Omos has already had a primary slot on Raw programming for a while now, he's a one-time tag-team champion and was the solo winner of The Rock's 25th Anniversary Battle Royal at Survivor Series.
Verdict: Selling...for Now
Omos isn't a main-event-level talent in WWE right now and the company trying to push him as such would have pretty brutal results.
Even if the booking glosses over his mic work via a manager, Omos' recent feud with Styles has been pretty telling about where he's at as an in-ring worker. Size only goes so far with fans, and especially the ones that tune into everything 365 days a year. Pushing him as a program's top champion will just lead to overexposure and a potential fan backlash.
It's also reasonable to feel WWE's only making this premature-feeling push in order to have a fun moment at the Royal Rumble. Omos is clearly going to be this year's "Rumble giant that nobody can get over the top rope" for the likely eventual winner to conquer. Where that leaves him for Mania is hard to say, but it seems pretty telling that his feud with Styles seemed like it was heading for the Day 1 event before getting shoved to a typical episode of Raw.
There's a reality where Omos keeps improving (he's only 27!) and blossoms into a program-leading star. He's certainly going to be at least a fun foil for eventual babyface champions to get past. But right now he seems best served sitting in his niche while developing the rest of his skillset alongside what comes to him naturally.