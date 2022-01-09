Buying or Selling Omos as a Future Main Event Talent in WWE

0 of 4

WWE

Based on how WWE's treating things heading into the build for WrestleMania, it sure feels like Omos sits in a position to become a main-event threat sooner rather than later.

Omos, the "Raw Underground" lackey turned AJ Styles bodyguard for most of his main-roster stay so far, is a 7'4" monster-type starting to break into the singles scene at what would appear to be just the right time.

WWE, after all, could use an injection of new faces into main-event scenes on either program and there's a noted lack of monster characters on both programs these days.

Of course, there are many factors to consider when pondering whether Omos has what it takes to break through as one of the company's next big things. Much of that could be decided over the next few months, so let's take a look at buying and selling points to consider.