WWE's Omos Responds to Undertaker's Praise: 'I’m Lost for Words… Just Grateful'

Rising WWE star Omos responded Thursday to praise he recently received from WWE legend The Undertaker.

Omos tweeting the following in response to Taker's analysis of the massive Superstar:

On Wednesday, The Undertaker appeared on WWE's The Bump and expressed his belief that Omos is a special talent with a bright future:

The Phenom said he feels Omos is "as close as we've come" to a wrestler who is comparable to Andre the Giant in terms of size and aura since Andre died in 1993.

Taker called Omos "special" and "different from everybody else" and stressed the importance of Omos embracing those facts in order for him to reach his full potential.

Omos is a former collegiate basketball player at Morgan State and South Florida who is listed at 7'3" and appears to be every bit that height in reality.

He has been under a WWE contract for less than three years, but it is already apparent that WWE has huge plans in place for Omos moving forward.

It took less than a year-and-a-half after signing with WWE for Omos to make his first appearance on the main roster, and he has been teaming with AJ Styles since October 2020.

In his first match on the main roster, Omos teamed with Styles to beat The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania in April.

Omos and Styles eventually dropped the titles to RK-Bro at SummerSlam, but WWE has been careful about protecting the 27-year-old and making him look like a dominant force.

At Survivor Series on Sunday, Omos won a 25-man interbrand battle royal, marking the biggest singles win of his career and perhaps signaling the start of WWE's attempt to have him shine more on his own apart from Styles.

