Ranking the NBA's 10 Biggest Surprises Halfway Through 2021-22

Who peaks in their age-32 season? DeMar DeRozan, apparently.

He's been an All-Star before (four times) and a stat-sheet filler for the better part of a decade, but he's never been this. He's an MVP candidate—not a fringe candidate, not a sneaky sleeper, but someone fully in the running and keeping pace with everyone.

From one game-winner to the next, one bananas box score after another, he's leading the charge of the Eastern Conference's best team (more on that in a minute). Prior to this season, his teams had played better without him in 11 of his 12 years. Now, the Bulls are bulldozing teams by 9.7 points per 100 possessions when he plays and being outscored by 8.3 points per 100 possessions when he doesn't.

"He has come here for the right reasons," Bulls assistant Chris Fleming said, per NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "He really wants to be part of a winner."

DeRozan is turning the Bulls into a winner and reaching a level he never previously approached. The leap from really good to great might be the hardest in all of sports, and DeRozan is making it as a 32-year-old.

Even the most optimistic Chicago backers couldn't have seen this coming. DeRozan hasn't been an All-Star since 2017-18, which is the last (and only) season in which he finished top 10 in MVP voting (he was eighth). His 26.9 points per game are his most since 2016-17 (and second-highest of his career), and his 36.2 three-point percentage is easily the best he's ever posted.