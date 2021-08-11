Ranking the 10 Worst Signings of 2021 NBA Free Agency

0 of 10

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The 2021 NBA offseason was never going to be remembered as the summer of free-agency regrets.

Most teams lacked significant cap space. Some that had it were without the win-now motivations to spend it aggressively. The select few still ready to splurge largely recognized there wasn't a lot of splurge-worthy talent available.

That being said, not everyone got it right.

Some spent unnecessary premiums on salaries. Others let deals stretch deeper into the future than they should have.

In the grand scheme, few may be remembered as bad signings. They aren't attached to bad players, and the fits are mostly fine.

Objectively weighed against this summer's other spending, though, these deals don't quite seem as valuable as the others that were inked.