College Football Championship 2022: Odds, Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Alabama

Alabama and Georgia combined for 41 points in the first half of the SEC Championship game.

The Crimson Tide broke that contest open in the second quarter with 24 points behind Bryce Young in what turned out to be a Heisman Trophy-clinching half.

They must get out to a fast start against the Georgia defense to avoid being stuck in a low-scoring affair.

Georgia would love nothing more than to slow down the scoring pace and win a contest in which both programs struggle to reach 30 points. It used that strategy in 2018 to keep the Alabama offense in check until Tua Tagovailoa linked up with DeVonta Smith for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Alabama should look to make a few big plays through the air in the first half to take Georgia out of its comfort zone.

Young needs to attempt to get the ball in Jameson Williams' hands to make Georgia rethink its game plan going into halftime.

Georgia will likely try to make the quarterback uncomfortable with its pass rush and send multiple defenders at the wide receiver to limit his production.

Williams can still break free from the coverage, and Alabama has a few other weapons across the middle—such as Slade Bolden and Cameron Latu who can hurt the Bulldogs, especially in the red zone.

Georgia must counter whatever the Alabama offense does. Stetson Bennett and Co. proved they are capable of doing that for a half in Atlanta in December.

The Bulldogs posted 17 first-half points, and Bennett finished with 340 passing yards and three touchdown throws.

Both defenses should make adjustments at halftime and that may slow down the pace of the contest, like it did in the SEC Championship. Only 24 points were scored in the second half.

Look for a similar type of game to play out in Indianapolis, as both offenses try to put their opponent under pressure from the start in an attempt to gain some type of early advantage.