Giants' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 18

The misery of the 2021-22 NFL season is nearly over for the New York Giants. All that's left to determine is where exactly the next source of hope for the franchise will be coming from.

There are plenty of offseason decisions that will need to be made. Whether Joe Judge, Daniel Jones or Dave Gettleman are part of the plans going forward could be up for discussion, but the most important thing at stake in Week 18 is where the Giants' two first-round draft picks will wind up.

Going into the week, New York has its own pick sitting at No. 5 while the Chicago Bears selection it received from the Justin Fields trade last year is at No. 8.

Both picks still have some upward mobility if the cards fall right this weekend. The Giants will need to lose to the Washington Football Team on Sunday to maximize the selection, but they could get help from the following results as well.