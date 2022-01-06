Warriors Trade Targets with 2022 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

0 of 3

Nate Billings/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are—in theory, at least—one of the biggest wild cards of NBA trade season.

They have the trade chips and salaries to broker a blockbuster, and their prominent place in the championship race could move them to swing a win-now deal.

All of that said, they are winning plenty as it is, and they are still awaiting the 2021-22 debuts of both Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. With their roster already flashing super-powered potential and with reinforcements on the way, they might think they already have the pieces needed to contend for the crown.

Still, even the best rosters can be improved, and Golden State could pluck a helpful addition or two out of the bargain bin.