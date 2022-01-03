Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson Could Return from Injury Sunday vs. Cavaliers

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

There is "optimism" that Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson will make his return to the team on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per that report, "A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday."

Thompson's season debut will be his first game in over two years because of back-to-back devastating leg injuries. Thompson tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and then suffered a torn Achilles while preparing for the 2020-21 season.

When healthy, Thompson is one of the most efficient shooters in the NBA. He has shot over 40 percent from three-point range in each of the eight seasons he has played. The 11-year veteran has career averages of 19.5 points and 41.9 percent three-point shooting.

Golden State has been the best team in the league this season with a record of 28-7. The Warriors have grown used to playing without Thompson, but his return will make them even more dangerous.

While he'll likely be ramped back up slowly, the Warriors have role players in place like third-year shooting guard Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee and Gary Payton II to help share the minutes on the wing. Expecting Thompson to return to his pre-injury form, at least initially, is ambitious.

But if Thompson does return to the level that saw him emerge as one of the game's best three-point shooters ever, an already scary Warriors team is going to become a nightmare for the rest of the NBA.