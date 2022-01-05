Georgia vs. Alabama: NFL Draft Prospects Playing in CFP Championship 2022

0 of 3

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be littered with future NFL talent.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs have been talent-producing machines over the last few years.

Alabama had 10 players selected in the 2021 NFL draft. Six of those players were chosen in the first round and a majority of them made instant impacts at the professional level.

Georgia had nine players chosen last April and most of those players came from the defensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs will once again send some fantastic defenders to the NFL, starting with linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Dean could go head-to-head with Alabama's top prospect, offensive lineman Evan Neal, on a handful of plays as the Bulldogs defense attempts to get pressure on Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Young is not eligible for the 2022 NFL draft, but his top target on January 10 is expected to extend Alabama's impressive recent first-round history at wide receiver.