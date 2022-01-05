NFL Rumors: Latest Updates on Jim Harbaugh, Antonio Brown, More

1 of 3

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported there "have been rumblings" that Jim Harbaugh may be willing to leave the University of Michigan to return to coaching in the NFL.

The report stated that the Raiders job may be too good to turn down given his friendship with Mark Davis, a veteran quarterback in place in Derek Carr, and the fact that Harbaugh got his coaching career started as part of that organization.

The Chicago Bears role, which seems likely to come open at the conclusion of Sunday's Week 18, is also appealing.

Harbaugh was previously the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for four years, accumulating a 44-19 record and appearing in SuperBowl XLVII, where his team was one dropped pass away from defeating brother John's Baltimore Ravens.

The 58-year-old knows how to win, adding 61 wins during his time with Michigan, including a 12-2 season in 2021 that included a College Football Playoff appearance.

The question is whether he would be willing to go somewhere like Chicago, rebuild the once-proud franchise and take the time to develop Justin Fields. Or, would he look at a situation like Las Vegas, with Carr already established at QB, Josh Jacobs running the rock and Maxx Crosby sparking an explosive defense and want to be a part of that potential championship nucleus?

Of course, all of this could be smoke and mirrors. Michigan extended him through 2025 a year ago and the Wolverines have the pieces in place to make noise in the playoff picture for the foreseeable future. Why leave that situation, where the coach has the power to put the team together as he sees fit without the interjection of a general manager or ownership?

Unless he is fueled by the "what could have been" of his last coaching run in the NFL, which ended so abruptly following world championship aspirations.