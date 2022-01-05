3 Best QB Options for the Future of the Pittsburgh Steelers

0 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

With Ben Roethlisberger seemingly having played his final regular-season home game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, the franchise will be looking for a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2004.

Roethlisberger's run with the team will go down as one of the few iconic pairings between a signal-caller and franchise. He was the starting quarterback for the better part of two decades.

That makes the transition that is to come a daunting one. Finding the right quarterback could help the Steelers transition seamlessly into another era of competitive football, while the wrong choice could set the team back years, especially in a division featuring Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

According to Spotrac's estimations, the Steelers will enter the offseason with the 10th-most cap space in the league if they want to acquire a veteran signal-caller, while there could also be a long-term option available in the draft.

The Steelers could also just decide to improve the roster as a whole and roll with Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins, both of whom are already on the roster, but that would be a huge risk with neither having impressed during NFL starts earlier in their careers.

With that in mind, here are the three best external options the Steelers have at quarterback going into 2022.