WWE NXT 2.0 New Year's Evil Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT 2.0 was ready to ring in the new year with a huge show on January 4. The brand presented NXT New Year's Evil with a card that could have been set for a major premiere live event.

Bron Breakker has been fighting since day one to capture the NXT Championship. While he failed his first time challenging Tommaso Ciampa, the big man learned from his loss and has shown he is more ready than ever to dethrone The Blackheart.

Mandy Rose has not defended the NXT Women's Championship so far, so she wanted to get rid of two challengers at the same time to avoid overworking herself as champion. She agreed to fight Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in a triple threat for the title.

The final title bout confirmed for the show was a unification match. NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong agreed to a fight in which the two would prove who was the better champion.

Imperium has taken over the NXT tag team division after dethroning MSK, which forced Wes Lee and Nash Carter to search for guidance. They found "The Shaman" Riddle, who agreed to team with them against Fabian Aichner, Marcel Bartel and WALTER.

Grayson Waller has turned everyone against him, but he may have finally bit off more than he can chew. He insulted AJ Styles until The Phenomenal One decided to head to NXT 2.0 to confront him. The two would meet in the ring at New Year's Evil.

While most episodes of NXT 2.0 have struggled to find a consistent voice, special events like this allow the talent to shine above all else.