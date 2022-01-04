WWE NXT 2.0 New Year's Evil Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT 2.0 New Year's Evil Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 5, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 was ready to ring in the new year with a huge show on January 4. The brand presented NXT New Year's Evil with a card that could have been set for a major premiere live event.
Bron Breakker has been fighting since day one to capture the NXT Championship. While he failed his first time challenging Tommaso Ciampa, the big man learned from his loss and has shown he is more ready than ever to dethrone The Blackheart.
Mandy Rose has not defended the NXT Women's Championship so far, so she wanted to get rid of two challengers at the same time to avoid overworking herself as champion. She agreed to fight Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in a triple threat for the title.
The final title bout confirmed for the show was a unification match. NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong agreed to a fight in which the two would prove who was the better champion.
Imperium has taken over the NXT tag team division after dethroning MSK, which forced Wes Lee and Nash Carter to search for guidance. They found "The Shaman" Riddle, who agreed to team with them against Fabian Aichner, Marcel Bartel and WALTER.
Grayson Waller has turned everyone against him, but he may have finally bit off more than he can chew. He insulted AJ Styles until The Phenomenal One decided to head to NXT 2.0 to confront him. The two would meet in the ring at New Year's Evil.
While most episodes of NXT 2.0 have struggled to find a consistent voice, special events like this allow the talent to shine above all else.
Championship Unification: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Roderick Strong (c)
Carmelo Hayes came out in a T-shirt that heralded the end of Roderick Strong's title reign and confidently threw it off and stepped over it on his way to the ring. The two traded early strikes. Melo especially took over after hitting the springboard reverse leg drop.
The Messiah of the Backbreaker fought back and pulled out the Stronghold after a few counters from The A Champion. After Melo got to the ropes, he took a series of running forearms into an Olympic slam for a nearfall.
The two battled to the top rope where Hayes hit an avalanche X plex followed by a diving leg drop to seal the win.
Result
Hayes def. Strong by pinfall to become the unified NXT North American champion.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Unsurprisingly, this absolutely delivered. Hayes is an unreal athlete that delivered in spades to further establish his dominance for NXT. The only real problem was how predictable this was. Strong never even felt like he had a chance.
It was a fun showcase of two great wrestlers giving their all, even without the drama of most unification matches. The right man is now the undisputed champion. Melo will continue to carry NXT for years to come, and I just hope he can translate that when he make the jump to Raw or SmackDown.
Grayson Waller Sets the Date for His Match with AJ Styles
NXT announced the return of the Dusty Tag Team Classic, beginning in two weeks. AJ Styles and Tommaso Ciampa spoke backstage, both ready for fights to come.
Styles praised the fans and the impact they have on this business, especially in making NXT special. He called out Grayson Waller for devaluing the fans. Waller came out to demand a match with Styles but only next week in the main event where the biggest win of his career could be celebrated.
Grade
B
Analysis
No one should doubt the impact of Styles. He never had a run in NXT, yet he was welcomed like a hero in a way only the NXT originals have been by the NXT Universe. He is as good a face as he is a heel, and it's going to be fun to see what he can accomplish in NXT.
He has helped carry forward the heat that has defined Waller's recent heel run. The young heel is making the most of the spotlight and just needs more time before he becomes a household name. He already feels bigger than many heels on the main shows.