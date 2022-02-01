WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feburary 1

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT 2.0's biggest stables are beginning to clash. On the February 1 edition of NXT 2.0, Imperium looked to continue a new era of dominance by taking out Diamond Mine while Legado del Fantasma wanted to make a statement at the expense of Bron Breakker.

Gunther has promised Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner that he will help them take over NXT. Roderick Strong stands in his way alongside The Creed Brothers, so the two groups would fight in a six-man tag team match.

Santos Escobar has been seeking an advantage against NXT champion Breakker. He hoped to isolate him two-on-one against Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, but Tommaso Ciampa stepped up to help him in a tag team match.

Cora Jade wants to prove herself to Raquel Gonzalez. Her verbal pleas have not stuck, so she was planning to get physical to prove herself. The two would compete one-on-one.

While LA Knight cannot get his hands on Grayson Waller with a current restraining order in place, he still had rivals to fight. He would fight Joe Gacy this week.

With a brief delay in the Dusty Tag Team Classic, this show was focused on the other big rivalries on the current roster.