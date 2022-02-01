WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feburary 1February 2, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feburary 1
WWE NXT 2.0's biggest stables are beginning to clash. On the February 1 edition of NXT 2.0, Imperium looked to continue a new era of dominance by taking out Diamond Mine while Legado del Fantasma wanted to make a statement at the expense of Bron Breakker.
Gunther has promised Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner that he will help them take over NXT. Roderick Strong stands in his way alongside The Creed Brothers, so the two groups would fight in a six-man tag team match.
Santos Escobar has been seeking an advantage against NXT champion Breakker. He hoped to isolate him two-on-one against Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, but Tommaso Ciampa stepped up to help him in a tag team match.
Cora Jade wants to prove herself to Raquel Gonzalez. Her verbal pleas have not stuck, so she was planning to get physical to prove herself. The two would compete one-on-one.
While LA Knight cannot get his hands on Grayson Waller with a current restraining order in place, he still had rivals to fight. He would fight Joe Gacy this week.
With a brief delay in the Dusty Tag Team Classic, this show was focused on the other big rivalries on the current roster.
Imperium vs. Diamond Mine (w/ Malcolm Bivens and Ivy Nile)
The brawl began before the bell. Once the action calmed, Imperium took over, isolating Julius Creed in the group's corner. Julius suplexed Marcel Bartel to escape and tagged in Roderick Strong to contend with Fabian Aichner. Gunther stopped The Messiah of the Backbreaker cold with a clothesline.
Brutus Creed got a key tag, allowing The Creed Brothers to take down Bartel and Aichner until Gunther forced his way back into the action. The leader of Imperium locked Brutus in a sleeper hold then chopped him into the mat, followed by a powerbomb to seal it.
Result
Imperium def. Diamond Mine by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a really good six-man tag match, a rarity in recent WWE, but Imperium has always been good together. Strong also has chemistry working with The Creed Brothers. It would be smart to revisit this dynamic further down the line.
Fans will take a while to accept Gunther's new name, but his talent and gimmick have not changed. He is still a great wrestler that can work with anyone. His late back-and-forth with Brutus was really interesting.
Kay Lee Ray Promises to Get Her NXT Women's Title Match by the End of the Night
Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were unfazed by their loss last week, gladly accepting a challenge at NXT Vengeance Day from Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta for the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Kay Lee Ray arrived to demand her own title match. Mandy Rose tried to talk down Kay Lee Ray, saying her talent did not replace God's Greatest Creation's star power. KLR promised she would not end this night without her NXT Women's Championship match.
Toxic Attraction ran out as KLR went for her bat, but the group was not ready for Ray to hijack their van, riding off with Dolin and Jayne. She promised Rose she would be back for her.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This segment served its purpose. KLR made her impact and made clear why fans should root for her to dethrone Rose. Her chaotic energy and baseball bat make her dangerous enough to feel like she can take on all of Toxic Attraction on her own.
It would be nice though for Rose to cut a different promo occasionally. The constant need to tell the world that she is attractive almost makes it feel like she's compensating for something. She and Toxic Attraction are too one dimensional.
Ray is doing some heavy lifting as the far more interesting character and performer.