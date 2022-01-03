3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 17 Win

0 of 3

Paul Connors/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are back in the playoffs after spending a year away from the postseason. New England was able to clinch a wild-card berth with Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they still have a shot at winning the AFC East.

If the Patriots win in Week 18 while the Buffalo Bills fall to the New York Jets—and admittedly unlikely scenario—New England will win the division for the first time in the post-Tom Brady era.

Regardless of what happens next week, the Patriots will be in the dance thanks to a dominant effort against the Jaguars. While Jacksonville isn't exactly a playoff-caliber measuring stick, the Jags did knock off Buffalo earlier this season. The Patriots managed to not only avoid a Week 17 trap, though, they absolutely steamrolled the Jaguars.

It's clear that the Patriots were firmly focused on returning to playoff form following losses to Buffalo and the Indianapolis Colts. Here's what else we learned during New England's 50-10 win in Week 17.