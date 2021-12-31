The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Day 1 Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Day 1 Match CardDecember 31, 2021
- Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Universal Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan (Raw Women's Championship)
- RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- The Usos vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
- Edge vs. The Miz
- Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Anthony Mango (KB) (@ToeKneeMango)
With a brand-new year comes a brand-new pay-per-view from WWE called Day 1. Not only is this the first time WWE has held an event like this on New Year's Day, but it will also be a rare Saturday PPV.
Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Q: Offer an argument for why Big E should retain the WWE title.
Mango: Outside of Owens winning to fight Edge for the belt at WrestleMania, what other options are there but Big E retaining? Even then, Owens and Edge could have a grudge match without the title's involvement. Big E retaining at least preserves his legacy in that he would not be viewed as a weak champion who didn't amount to much, and he would be a fresher face on the marquee for the biggest show of the year.
Q: Offer an argument for why Rollins should win the WWE title.
Berge: Rollins is a proven star who has just four world title reigns to his name. The Messiah has done so much on Raw. He constantly reinvents himself in ways that show why he is one of WWE's best. While Big E is a worthy champion, the story could be better for him to chase Rollins all the way to WrestleMania. That can be the moment E truly shows he's a main event act, defeating the new Mr. WrestleMania for his gold at the Show of Shows.
Q: Offer an argument for why Owens should win the WWE title.
Matthews: Now that Owens has re-signed with WWE, there's definitely a decent chance he walks out of Day 1 as the champ. Unlike everyone else involved in this Fatal 4-Way, he hasn't held world title gold in nearly five years and would be a fresh face on top while also allowing Big E to chase for a little while. Owens has proved he can thrive at a main event level if given the proper push.
Q: Offer an argument for why Lashley should win the WWE title.
Beaston: WWE is always a better product when a heel is the champion and chased by a determined babyface. It's a formula that might be stale but has a long and storied history of working. There is an argument to be made that Big E would benefit from the chase rather than reigning over the roster after cashing in. Lashley, who we have already seen in a fairly impressive title reign once, would be a great foe for the powerhouse of The New Day to have to overcome.
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
Q: What would be the best way to book Reigns to retain the universal title?
Berge: He needs to end this feud in dominant fashion. All the distractions have taken away from the fact that Reigns is working at the top of his game. He is ready to shine. The Head of the Table should survive whatever plans Paul Heyman could have in the works and make Lesnar pass out to the guillotine. That way, this feud is over and Reigns is established as WWE's No. 1.
Q: What would be the best way to book Lesnar to win the universal title?
Mango: Everyone would expect Paul Heyman to turn on Reigns, so that's too predictable. If Lesnar were to win it, the best option would probably be for this whole thing to be a ruse and for Heyman to try to help Reigns, only to have it backfire. It would protect Reigns and set up a potential rematch, which WWE clearly wants.
Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
Q: Why is this the right time for Morgan to win the Raw women's title?
Beaston: Defeating Morgan again ruins whatever momentum she has built to this point. She is as over as she has ever been and has proved she can hang with Lynch in a big-time title match. Putting the title on her and paying off the journey is the reward both she and her fans have earned.
Q: Why is this the wrong time for Morgan to win the Raw women's title?
Matthews: Morgan is unfortunately the right person at the wrong time. She has the crowd support, but the story is that Lynch has been a champion every day she's been active in WWE since WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Why cut that short? Maybe Morgan wins the Royal Rumble, but Lynch should be Raw women's champion walking in WrestleMania 38.
Tag Title Matches
RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits
Q: Which team should leave Day 1 with the tag titles? Why them?
Mueller: The Street Profits deserve to have a strong tag title reign now that the fans are back in attendance every week. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins impress with every match, and if they dethroned Riddle and Randy Orton, it would give them a big boost heading into 2022.
The Usos vs. The New Day
Q: If you were booking this match, who would win and how would they do it?
Mueller: It all depends on who wins the universal title bout. If Reigns retains, The Usos should do the same to keep The Bloodline strong. If Lesnar takes the title, having The New Day take the tag belts from The Usos would strip The Bloodline of its gold and give the group a different dynamic.
The Miz vs. Edge
Q: Why would it benefit Edge more to win this match?
Beaston: Edge needs the win to maintain credibility. It is one thing to lose to Reigns or Rollins, but it is quite another to lose to The Miz, who may be future Hall of Famer in his own right but was also stuck in water gun promos less than a year ago. A win over The Miz sets him on the path to defend his Royal Rumble crown and potentially set up his WrestleMania program. Edge is a bigger star in the WWE Universe and should win this one convincingly.
Q: Why would it benefit The Miz more to win this match?
Matthews: Other than continuing his winning ways following his victory over Rollins at Crown Jewel, Edge has nothing to gain from winning at Day 1, unlike The Miz. The two-time WWE champion has been booked as a laughing stock for years and a pay-per-view win over Edge may lend him the credibility boost he desperately needs. Additionally, it sets up a possible mixed tag team match, with Edge and Beth Phoenix taking on The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble.
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Q: What would be the best possible way to book Moss to win this match?
Mango: The only way it could happen is if Happy Corbin got involved. McIntyre is the bigger priority no matter what, so even in a loss, he would have to look strong. Ideally, The Scottish Warrior would be toying with Moss, only for Corbin to interfere and allow Moss to get a quick random pin before McIntyre wrecks them both in frustration to set up a match with Corbin on SmackDown or at the Royal Rumble.
Q: What would be the best possible way to book McIntyre to win this match?
Berge: McIntyre should not let this contest last. He is much bigger than a match against Moss. He should be in the title picture sooner rather than later. If he were facing Corbin, it could last longer. But Moss should go down to a single Claymore.
Predictions
- Big E (EB, GM, AM, KB, CM) vs. Rollins vs. Owens vs. Lashley
- Reigns (EB, GM, AM, KB, CM) vs. Lesnar
- Lynch (GM, AM, KB) vs. Morgan (EB, CM)
- RK-Bro (EB, GM, AM, KB) vs. The Street Profits (CM)
- The Usos (EB, GM, AM, KB) vs. The New Day (CM)
- McIntyre (EB, GM, AM, KB, CM) vs. Moss
- Edge (EB, GM, KB, CM) vs. The Miz (AM)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.