The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Day 1 Match Card

Q: Offer an argument for why Big E should retain the WWE title.

Mango: Outside of Owens winning to fight Edge for the belt at WrestleMania, what other options are there but Big E retaining? Even then, Owens and Edge could have a grudge match without the title's involvement. Big E retaining at least preserves his legacy in that he would not be viewed as a weak champion who didn't amount to much, and he would be a fresher face on the marquee for the biggest show of the year.

Q: Offer an argument for why Rollins should win the WWE title.

Berge: Rollins is a proven star who has just four world title reigns to his name. The Messiah has done so much on Raw. He constantly reinvents himself in ways that show why he is one of WWE's best. While Big E is a worthy champion, the story could be better for him to chase Rollins all the way to WrestleMania. That can be the moment E truly shows he's a main event act, defeating the new Mr. WrestleMania for his gold at the Show of Shows.

Q: Offer an argument for why Owens should win the WWE title.

Matthews: Now that Owens has re-signed with WWE, there's definitely a decent chance he walks out of Day 1 as the champ. Unlike everyone else involved in this Fatal 4-Way, he hasn't held world title gold in nearly five years and would be a fresh face on top while also allowing Big E to chase for a little while. Owens has proved he can thrive at a main event level if given the proper push.

Q: Offer an argument for why Lashley should win the WWE title.

Beaston: WWE is always a better product when a heel is the champion and chased by a determined babyface. It's a formula that might be stale but has a long and storied history of working. There is an argument to be made that Big E would benefit from the chase rather than reigning over the roster after cashing in. Lashley, who we have already seen in a fairly impressive title reign once, would be a great foe for the powerhouse of The New Day to have to overcome.