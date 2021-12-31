Cotton Bowl 2021: Final Odds and Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Alabama

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The first of two College Football Playoff semifinals pits the Cincinnati Bearcats against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2021 Cotton Bowl.

Friday afternoon's matchup will be the biggest David vs. Goliath clash the CFP has ever featured. Granted, you wouldn't necessarily know it from a recent storyline.

Cincinnati is the actual underdog, heading into AT&T Stadium at a two-touchdown deficit on the betting line. Alabama coach Nick Saban, though, has managed to convince his team—you know, the defending champions—that the roles are reversed.

While diving into that humorous thought, this preview includes the broadcast info, latest odds and prediction for the Cotton Bowl.