Knicks' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2022

David Dow/Getty Images

The New York Knicks had hoped to spring forward from last season's playoff breakthrough.

They have wobbled out of the gates instead, posting a sub-.500 record over their first 35 contests—albeit with only one more loss than win.

It could be worse. But it could be a whole lot better too. Knowing that, the 'Bockers might rank among the more aggressive buyers between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline, provided they see enough value in instant upgrades to justify selling off future assets.

If New York wants to win now, the following three areas should have the front office's attention.