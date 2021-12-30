Warriors' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2022

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There were times in the not-so-distant past when it seemed the Golden State Warriors would be one of the biggest buyers—if not the biggest—of the 2021-22 NBA trade season.

But a 27-7 sprint out of the starting block might have changed those plans, especially when considering that record—the league's best heading into Wednesday night—has been comprised entirely without Klay Thompson or James Wiseman.

Things could change between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline, of course, particularly if the club encounters any unexpected turbulence. It's also possible the front office feels it needs to take a big swing at the trade market in hopes of giving 33-year-old Stephen Curry the best chance possible at adding to his championship collection.

Assuming Golden State eschews major moves, though, the following three niche areas could be worth upgrading.