3 Big Changes Steelers Must Make in 2022 Offseason If They Miss Playoffs

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be at the forefront of the offseason quarterback carousel.

The Ben Roethlisberger era needs to come to an end no matter how the Steelers finish off the 2021 regular season.

Pittsburgh could still qualify for the postseason with wins over the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens combined with some help, but even that potential achievement should not take away from the difficult task that awaits the franchise in the offseason.

Roethlisberger could go the way that Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Eli Manning chose recently and retire in the offseason after a lengthy career.

Even if he wants to play another season, the Steelers should find a capable replacement for him in the offseason because the long-time signal-caller displayed plenty of signs that is nearing the end of his career in 2021.

The Steelers can focus on improving other positions after they figure out who will start for them at quarterback next season.