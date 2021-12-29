3 Big Changes Browns Must Make in 2022 Offseason If They Miss Playoffs

0 of 3

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are one loss away from spending most of January contemplating what went wrong during the 2021 campaign.

Kevin Stefanski's team sits at 7-8 ahead of its Monday night clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers that will decide its playoff fate going into Week 18.

Cleveland's offense displayed plenty of flaws in the Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers and that unit will come under focus whenever the offseason begins.

Baker Mayfield is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 campaign, per Spotrac, which means the Browns have an important decision to make soon about his future.

Mayfield's play has not been the only offensive problem faced by the Browns in 2021 and they may be better off fixing the issues around their star quarterback than overhauling that position again.