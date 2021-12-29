3 Biggest Concerns for Patriots in Final Two Weeks of NFL Season

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots went from the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC to fighting for a wild-card position in a two-week span.

The losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills exposed some flaws within the Patriots defense that need to be fixed ahead of a potential Super Bowl run.

New England struggled to contain the run in both defeats and its offense was done in by turnovers. The Patriots committed two turnovers in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 5 and 6.

The Patriots also need more output from their entire receiving corps to support Mac Jones in his first foray in the postseason.

The Patriots have some good news in front of them since they can fix some issues against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins while wrapping up a wild-card spot.

Bill Belichick's side needs to show improvement in those facets of the game to feel more confident about its Super Bowl hopes going into the postseason.