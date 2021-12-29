Rose Bowl 2022: Individual Matchups to Watch in Utah vs. Ohio State

0 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Rose Bowl is one of the most prestigious college football games of the year. And although the event isn't serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal this season (which it does once every three years), it's still a marquee contest that provides plenty of motivation for the participating teams.

On Saturday, Ohio State and Utah will face off in this season's Rose Bowl in what could be one of the most exciting games of the bowl season. The Buckeyes are 10-2 and didn't reach the Big Ten Championship Game this year, while the Utes are 10-3 after winning the Pac-12 Championship Game earlier this month.

While Ohio State has played in the Rose Bowl 15 previous times, Utah will be making its debut at the prestigious event in Pasadena, California. And it's a game that could go either way.

Here's a look at some of the key matchups that could decide the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.