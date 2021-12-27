3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 16 Loss

0 of 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

It's been an up-and-down year for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, and that trend has continued in the final month of the season. After beating a good Tennessee Titans team in Week 15, the Steelers went to Kansas City and received a thrashing.

This suggests a gap between the top-seeded Chiefs and the No. 2 seed Titans. To be fair, though, Kansas City was playing without top receiving targets Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

The more accurate takeaway is that Pittsburgh simply isn't capable of consistently playing well right now. We've seen blowout losses to the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, wins against the Titans and Baltimore Ravens, and a tie with the lowly Detroit Lions.

Through nearly four months of action, we still don't know quite what the Steelers are. Here's what we did learn during Pittsburgh's 36-10 loss in Week 16.