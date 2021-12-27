3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Few could have blamed the Dallas Cowboys if they coasted through Sunday night's game against the Washington Football Team. Dallas clinched the NFC East earlier in the day and should now have some amount of focus on simply getting to the postseason healthy.

However, the Cowboys didn't coast. They did cruise, though, in a dominant effort that saw 497 yards of offense, defensive and special-teams scores and a whopping 56 points. Dallas is still in the mix for the NFC's No. 1 seed, and on Sunday, it looked like a squad worthy of a first-round bye.

It was the most complete game we've seen from Dallas to date in 2021, and it's a sign of what the Cowboys can bring to the postseason. In short, the NFC East champions are going to be a problem whether they snag the top seed or not—and doing that will require at least one loss by the Green Bay Packers.

Washington might not be the league's best measuring stick, but Dallas looked every bit the Super Bowl contender it hopes to be. Here's what we learned during its 56-14 win in Week 16.