3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 16 Win

David Becker/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are still clinging to the playoff dream following back-to-back big wins. Last Monday, the Raiders survived the Cleveland Browns in a game that was postponed. Less than a week later, the Raiders overcame the Denver Broncos despite turning it over three times.

We're talking about back-to-back wins against non-elite teams, but such is life in the NFL's middle class. The Broncos and Broncos are both in the playoff hunt. Las Vegas now sits above Cleveland and Denver in the AFC wild-card race and can get in if a few things break the Raiders' way.

In what has been a distraction-filled, up-and-down season, the Raiders are still alive as the 2021 calendar year comes to a close. That's the biggest thing to take away from Week 16—where the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers also lost.

Here's what else we learned during the Raiders' 17-13 win over Denver.