3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 16 Loss

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

It's not too common for a last-place team to still have a chance to win its division with only two weeks to go in the regular season. But that's the situation for the Cleveland Browns, who are 7-8 and in fourth place in the AFC North.

If the Browns are going to make a surprise run to the division title, they are going to need to play better than they have been of late. On Christmas Day, Cleveland lost 24-22 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, continuing its recent struggles.

The Browns tried to put together a game-winning drive in the final minute, but Baker Mayfield was intercepted by Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas on a 3rd-and-10 at the 50-yard line with 50 seconds to go. Green Bay sealed its win by picking up a first down and running out the clock on its ensuing drive.

Here are three takeaways from Cleveland's Week 16 loss.