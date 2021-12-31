Cincinnati vs. Alabama: Odds and Score Prediction for Cotton Bowl 2021

2 of 4

Find a Way to Neutralize Will Anderson

The Alabama secondary is uncharacteristically vulnerable this season. It is 65th in the country this year in passer rating allowed, and it has given up some big days through the air to some suspect competition.

Georgia is a great team, but it isn't known for its passing attack. Yet Stetson Bennett threw for a season-high 340 yards against the Tide defense. Zach Calzada of Texas A&M went 21-of-31 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the Tide's only loss of the season.

Cincinnati will need a similar performance from Desmond Ridder to win this one. The only way that's happening is if he has some time for routes to develop downfield. Will Anderson could single-handedly make sure that doesn't happen. He has 15.5 sacks and is one of the most disruptive pass-rushers in the nation.

The Bearcats will primarily charge junior right tackle Dylan O'Quinn with stopping him. But they are going to need help from running backs and tight ends to chip in with pass protection and might want to target him with some screens to keep him honest.

Create Chaos on Defense

The dirty little secret about Alabama is that the offensive line has not been nearly as dominant as previous iterations.

Part of the blame can be cast on Heisman winner Bryce Young holding on to the ball too long, but Alabama is 104th (36) in sacks allowed and 122nd in tackles for loss allowed (84). Add in the fact that the Alabama rushing attack is only averaging four yards per carry and it's clear that Alabama doesn't have its usual maulers up front.

Cincinnati has had one of the most complete defenses in college football all season but will probably need some turnovers in this one. As we saw with Alabama and Georgia, the Tide have the ability to put up points on anyone.

It's also not out of the realm for the Bearcats to make some splash plays on defense that turn the game on its head.