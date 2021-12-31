Georgia vs. Michigan: Odds and Score Prediction for Orange Bowl 2021

3 of 4

Find Ways to Attack Georgia Secondary

One might look at the 41-24 final score in the SEC Championship Game and assume that Alabama bullied the Georgia defense.

That would be incorrect. The Georgia defense has been nearly impossible to run against all season, and Alabama really didn't find that much success. It had 26 rushes for 115 yards and a touchdown, but when you take out Bryce Young's three carries for 40 yards, those numbers become much less impressive.

What really happened was Young, Jameson Williams and John Metchie III were able to find holes in the Georgia secondary.

Going with a high-flying approach is not in the Michigan wheelhouse, but offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is going to have to find ways to test the secondary. Whether that's going with a more balanced approach to first downs or utilizing the more mobile J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, sometimes it can't afford to just line it up and attempt to play bully ball on offense.

Slow Down Brock Bowers

The Wolverines run defense is strong. It's always hard to tell how well a team will match up physically up front, but Michigan has given every indication that it can stay strong in the trenches against Georgia.

One thing that makes it difficult to do that against Georgia is the presence of tight end Brock Bowers.

The California-native provides enough blocking that he can't be discounted in the ground game, but he's also the team's most reliable receiver with 47 receptions for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games this season.

Whoever is responsible for covering Bowers is going to be in a tough spot. They have to simultaneously be able to come up and play the run but also be careful not to lose track of the tight end. Otherwise, Bowers will be taking a run defender out of the play or sneaking through the coverage for big catches.