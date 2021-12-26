Orange Bowl 2021: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Georgia vs. Michigan

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines earned praise for their respective defenses throughout the college football season.

Georgia has the best scoring defense, gave up the second-fewest total yards per game and ranked fifth in the FBS in sacks.

Michigan produced a Heisman Trophy finalist in Aidan Hutchinson, who tore apart the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line to set the Wolverines up for a College Football Playoff berth.

Both defenses received plenty of attention in the spotlight ahead of the Orange Bowl, but the real difference-makers on New Year's Eve could be offensive role players that step up to make a big play or two inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The two squads have some underrated pass-catchers that could be vital to their team's success in what could be a low-scoring affair.