The WWE and AEW Stories and Moments I'll Remember the Most from 2021

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

2021 will be a year for professional wrestling enthusiasts to remember. The past 12 months were often surreal and sometimes outright bizarre, but it's truly a great time to be a fan.

Honestly, the entire industry has given us some unforgettable moments. Kenny Omega’s quest to collect championship gold provided some awesome matches with Impact Wrestling and AAA. ROH’s last pay-per-view of the year, Final Battle, hosted several poignant segments including Jonathan Gresham’s world title win.

Stardom also had a landmark year as Utami Hayashishita was one of many Joshi wrestlers to earn a spot on the 2021 PWI Women’s 150 list. Elsewhere, GCW established itself as one of the hottest promotions in the industry with a string of great shows and gems like Matt Cardona’s brief stint as its champion.

For this article, we will look back at some of the most memorable AEW and WWE moments of 2021. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you will always remember from this year.