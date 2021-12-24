Ranking the 5 Best WWE and AEW PPVs of 2021

1 of 6

Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble 2021 was easily a standout from the events that took place in the ThunderDome. It's hard not to get excited for the most rewarding WWE pay-per-view of the calendar year, and the January show mostly delivered.

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens' Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship and Edge's comeback story were highlights. However, the women's Royal Rumble match stole the show as Bianca Belair scored a satisfying win to punch her ticket to WrestleMania.

Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank 2021 in July was the first WWE pay-per-view held outside of Florida and the confines of the ThunderDome in Tampa over a year. As such, the Dickies Arena crowd in Fort Worth, Texas, lent unmistakable energy to an uneven card.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley delivered a fantastic Raw women's title match, while Big E became this year's men's Money in the Bank winner. Lastly, Roman Reigns and Edge competed in a solid main event, but the most talked-about moment afterward was John Cena making his surprise return.

Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing 2021 may not be as highly regarded as the two other AEW shows we'll talk about later. The May event also didn't provide a divisive ending like Revolution's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Nevertheless, this was an electric show as fans returned to Daily's Place to enjoy the pay-per-view. Riho and Serena put on one of the best women's matches of the year on the Buy-In. We also got our first hint of just how popular Adam Page is as he opened the show with a fun showing against Brian Cage.

The Young Bucks quietly provided one of the best matches of the night against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Britt Baker ended Hikaru Shida's record-setting reign to become AEW women's world champion.

Jungle Boy outlasted Christian Cage to pick up a massive win in the Casino Battle Royale. Finally, Kenny Omega entered the arena draped in gold and successfully defended his world title against PAC and Orange Cassidy in an incredible Triple Threat match.