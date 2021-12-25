Cotton Bowl 2021: Factors That Will Decide Cincinnati vs. Alabama Playoff

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Football is a complicated game. When the Cincinnati Bearcats and Alabama Crimson Tide take the field in the 2021 Cotton Bowl, players will be executing what would otherwise sound like a foreign language to a strong majority of viewers.

However, the recap of any matchup is simple: Who performed best in the moments that shaped the outcome?

Entering this national semifinal, Alabama is a considerable favorite. However, the Bearcats have a chance to shatter those expectations if they excel in a few different areas.

The reality is Cincinnati has a major challenge ahead. But there's a definite path to springing an upset on top-ranked Alabama.