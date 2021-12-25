Orange Bowl 2021: Factors That Will Decide Georgia vs. Michigan Playoff

0 of 3

Tony Ding/Associated Press

In preparation for the 2021 Orange Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines have sunk hundreds of hours into game-planning and practicing every little detail.

After all, a trip to the national championship is at stake.

But from an outside perspective, we have the luxury of simplifying the game and looking at overarching storylines.

While the game is still several days away, we're exploring three key matchups that will likely have the greatest impact on whether Georgia or Michigan advances to the national title game.