College Football Playoff 2021-22: Odds, Schedule and Predictions for Semifinals

Alabama is 12-1 and became the only team to beat Georgia so far this season when it won the SEC Championship Game. So no matter who the Crimson Tide's CFP semifinal opponent was, it was probable that they were going to be the favorite to win, likely by a wide margin.

As it turned out, Alabama, which has more CFP experience than any other program in the country, will be facing the first Group of Five team to make it to the Playoff. Cincinnati is not only making its CFP debut, but it's doing so in historic fashion.

These two schools couldn't be much more different in that regard. And you can be sure that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is likely going to have his team ready to play and to know what to expect.

So although the Bearcats have had a strong season and have yet to lose a game, winning each of their first 13 games, this is going to be where their season ends. Because even though Cincinnati has some quality wins (such as a road victory at Notre Dame), a matchup against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl is about as difficult of a CFP draw that a team can get.

The Crimson Tide may not be undefeated, and they may have faced a little more adversity than they're used to during the regular season. But this is a loaded team led by the Heisman Trophy winner (sophomore quarterback Bryce Young), and it's going to become apparent early that this CFP semifinal is a mismatch.

Cincinnati's defense has played well this season. It also hasn't gone up against Alabama. And even though the Crimson Tide will be without wide receiver John Metchie III, there are plenty of other playmakers on their offense who can step up and make some big plays.

Expect Alabama to jump out in front early, putting the pressure on Cincinnati to try to keep up. That won't happen, and the Crimson Tide will cruise to yet another Playoff victory.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Cincinnati 17