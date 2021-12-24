3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 16 Loss

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are in the thick of the NFC wild-card race despite their 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night. However, things have just gotten a lot tighter.

After winning five of their previous six games, the 49ers fell to 8-7 with Thursday's road loss. San Francisco is still in the No. 6 spot in the NFC, but there are three 7-7 teams—the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints—that could all win this week.

The 49ers had a 10-0 halftime lead Thursday night, but the Titans scored 10 points in the third quarter to send the game to the fourth tied. Even after Tennessee took the lead, San Francisco responded, tying the game at 17 on Jimmy Garoppolo's 2-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk with a little more than two minutes to go.

However, the Titans then drove down the field and won on Randy Bullock's 44-yard field goal as time expired.

Here are three takeaways from the 49ers' Week 16 loss.