NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jaylen Brown Trade, Kyrie Irving, Domantas Sabonis

0 of 3

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The NBA rumor mill is in a state of perpetual movement.

Don't expect that to change between now and the Dec. 10 trade deadline.

While the unique circumstances of the current COVID-19 environment have largely transformed the normal rumor rumbles, there's still the usual trade chatter that's always attached to this time on the calendar.

We'll break down those conversations around two All-Stars while also shining light on the return of another elite.