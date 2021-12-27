Winners and Losers of the First Two Months of Men's College Basketball Season

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As we prepare for what we hope will be 10 weeks chocked full of conference games, we wanted to also look back at some of the biggest winners and losers from the first two months of the 2021-22 men's college basketball season.

More than 2,300 games have already been played, so please don't expect this to be a comprehensive list of every surprising development from November and December. Instead, our goal is to provide a broad snapshot of the players, coaches, teams and conferences who have been either most impressive or most disappointing thus far.

(Though we easily could have gone this route, not all of the losers are from the ACC.)

These are presented in no particular order outside of oscillating between winners and losers.

Statistics are current through the start of play on Sunday, Dec. 26.