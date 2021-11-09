2022 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions on Day 1 of College Basketball

11 of 12

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

11. New Orleans Pelicans: Caleb Houstan (Michigan, SF, Freshman)

Positional 6'8" size, shooting and shot-making versatility should keep Houstan locked into the first-round discussion. How much creation he shows will determine how high he climbs draft boards.

12. Charlotte Hornets: Daimion Collins (Kentucky, PF, Freshman)

Collins checks a combination of boxes the NBA values, being a 6'9" finisher and shot-blocker who can also hit catch-and-shoot threes. That archetype should remain attractive, regardless of how much strength he'll need to add.

13. Memphis Grizzlies: Jean Montero (Overtime Elite, PG/SG, 2003)

High schools won't slow down Montero, who's played pro ball overseas and FIBA tournaments since 2017. He's currently producing with a balanced mix of scoring, shooting, playmaking, plus the quickness it takes for his skills to translate. Overtime's level of competition and Montero's defense are the main questions worth asking.

14. New York Knicks: Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, PG, Freshman)

At 6'0", 171 pounds, Chandler could be sharp enough with the ball to sway scouts to look past the size limitations. Teams may still question if there is any star upside, but they should also feel confident in his potential to improve their rotation with his passing, scoring off the dribble and peskiness on defense.

15. Indiana Pacers: Max Christie (Michigan State, SG/SF, Freshman)

Once the prospects with star potential come off the board, Christie could look like an appealing, safe, three-and-D option. He's not overly creative on the ball, but at 6'6", he's a shot-maker and slasher with rebounding and defensive tools.

16. Chicago Bulls: Matthew Cleveland (Florida State, SF, Freshman)

Positional 6'7" size and scoring instincts should get Cleveland noticed with a program that's consistently churning out NBA contributors. At his best in transition, slashing through gaps and cutting, the freshman wing could become a popular riser by convincing scouts to be hopeful about his shooting.

17. Chicago Bulls (via Blazers, protected 1-14): Jaden Ivey (Purdue, SG, Sophomore)

Freshman flashes and an impressive followup showing at the U19 World Cup point to an Ivey breakout. There will still be a need for shooting improvement by the draft, but he'll earn fans for his versatility to score inside the arc, make plays and bring athleticism and energy at both ends of the floor.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Kendall Brown (Baylor, SF, Freshman)

Brown's defensive impact could allow scouts to feel more patient about his offensive development. He's a disruptor with his tools, athleticism and anticipation, and he shows enough slashing, scoring improvisation and shooting potential to bet on improving long term.

19. Boston Celtics: JD Davison (Alabama, PG/SG, Freshman)

Scouts will see upside in Davison's explosiveness for a ball-handler. Improving his shooting and decision-making will be keys for his draft stock all season. He showed signs of both the last time scouts were able to see him in May (Iverson Roundball Classic).

20. Atlanta Hawks: Yannick Nzosa (Unicaja, PF/C, 2003)

Nzosa may be too raw offensively for the lottery, but a team in the teens or 20s could see value and the chance to add a defensive specialist. For a 7-footer, he covers an unusual amount of ground and airspace with his feet, quickness and length.