Ranking Knicks' Biggest Strengths Through 2 Months

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The New York Knicks haven't been themselves to start the 2021-22 NBA season.

At least they hope that's true, otherwise this club could be erasing all the good vibes from last year's playoff run and wind up missing the postseason party.

It's far too early to panic, though, especially since there are some positives to take away from the first two months of the campaign.

In fact, we're here to spotlight and rank the three biggest strengths of this squad.