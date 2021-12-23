Knicks' Derrick Rose to Miss at Least 8 Weeks After Surgery on Ankle Injury

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced Wednesday that star Derrick Rose will be sidelined for at least eight weeks after undergoing right ankle surgery.

While the team gave an eight-week timeline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported there is "optimism" that Rose could be back before then:

The 2010-11 MVP signed a three-year, $43.6 million contract with the Knicks after enjoying a strong spell following his return to the Big Apple midway through last season.

Rose continues to be a valuable member of New York's backcourt. Through 26 games, he's averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from three-point range. The 33-year-old has been one of the anchors for a bench unit that is exceeding expectations.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, the success of their reserves is inversely related to the return they've gotten from their starters so far. Kemba Walker fell out of the rotation altogether following a disappointing start.

New York is 14-17 and 12th in the Eastern Conference as a result of its uneven play. A return to the playoffs is far from guaranteed for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks should have the reinforcements to account for Rose's injury for the time being. Immanuel Quickley has shown promise through his first two years, while this could be the impetus for Walker's role to increase after having already returned to the lineup.

But this injury is undoubtedly another setback for Thibodeau.