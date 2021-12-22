3 Ways to Get Dak Prescott and Cowboys Passing Game Back on Track

0 of 3

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been victors in each of the last three weeks, but it's been the defense that deserves the lion's share of the credit.

Dan Quinn's side of the ball has been forcing turnovers, getting key stops and making plays to put the offense in good position. Yet, the offense has not been explosive.

In those three games, the defense has eight sacks, eight interceptions and five forced interceptions. They've even scored two touchdowns.

In the same timespan, Prescott has thrown three touchdowns with three interceptions and has averaged fewer than six yards per attempt.

Prescott and the offense's slump hasn't come back to bite the team yet. They are still jockeying for playoff position and in good shape. However, the passing game will have to start coming closer to its potential if the Cowboys are to maximize their ceiling in the postseason.