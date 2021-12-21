3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 15 Loss

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

On Monday night, the Chicago Bears lost their third consecutive game. Though the Bears produced a strong defensive effort—the Minnesota Vikings had just 17 points—a lack of offensive rhythm and repeated mistakes killed the Bears and all but ended Chicago's season.

The Bears, who have now lost eight of their last nine games, were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

The rest of the season is now about developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields and planning for what promises to be an offseason of change. Chicago finishes at the Seattle Seahawks, against the New York Giants and at Minnesota.

The Bears have a realistic shot at winning two or even all three of their remaining contests, and building a little momentum for next season in the process. Their 2021 campaign, however, is over. Here's what else we learned during Chicago's 17-9 loss in Week 15.