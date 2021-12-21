3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 15 Win

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the AFC playoff mix.

After losing to the Washington Football Team in Week 13 and then getting blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs last week, it appeared Las Vegas' season could be over. However, the Raiders took care of business on the road against a Cleveland Browns team ravaged by COVID-19 absences and are back to .500 with three weeks to play.

The final stretch won't be an easy one, as the Raiders finish with the Denver Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts on the road at the Los Angeles Chargers. The team heads into Christmas weekend still alive, which is a feat, given the turmoil the Raiders have endured this season.

It wasn't easy or pretty, but Monday's win in Cleveland might be the spark Las Vegas needed to finish the season strong. Here's what else we learned during the Raiders' 16-14 victory in Week 15.