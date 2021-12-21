NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Klay Thompson Return, Eric Gordon Trade and Pacers

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The last time Klay Thompson suited up in an NBA game, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors were dueling with Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Finals.

It's been a minute, as a pair of injuries—first an ACL tear, then a ruptured Achilles—wiped out back-to-back campaigns for Thompson.

But the sweet-shooting Splash Brother is finally nearing the end point of his grueling rehab process. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thompson and the Warriors are targeting a January return, with home games against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 9) and the Detroit Pistons (Jan. 18) appearing the likeliest possibilities. An earlier matchup with the Miami Heat (Jan. 3) hasn't been ruled out but "is considered far less likely."

Thompson has reached the conditioning stage of his return, having recently completed a five-day stay with Santa Cruz of the G League and playing "three game-length scrimmages" there, per Wojnarowski. Both the team and the five-time All-Star want him to return at home.

After missing the playoffs the past two seasons, the Warriors entered Monday night with the Association's second-best record at 24-6.