College Football Bowl Picks 2021-22: Predictions for Every Postseason Game

College Football Bowl Picks 2021-22: Predictions for Every Postseason GameDecember 20, 2021
Bowl season is now underway, as there were two games played on Friday and six that took place on Saturday. However, those weren't marquee matchups, and the action is only going to get better as we get later into December and eventually into January.
So far, there have been only two teams that finished in the top 25 of the final College Football Playoff rankings that have played bowl games. No. 13 BYU lost to UAB in the Independence Bowl, while No. 23 Louisiana defeated Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl.
Some solid games are scheduled for this week, but things will really ramp up on Dec. 31. That's when this season's College Football Playoff semifinal matchups (the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl) will take place.
Here's the remaining bowl schedule, along with predictions for each matchup, followed by a closer look at some of this week's more intriguing games.
Remaining Bowl Schedule, Predictions
Monday, Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Frisco Bowl: No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, Dec. 24
Hawai'i Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawai'i, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl: No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn, noon ET, ESPN
First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Holiday Bowl: No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA, 8 p.m. ET, Fox
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State, 5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN
Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, Dec. 31
Gator Bowl: No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami, noon ET, CBS
Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Boise State, 2 p.m. ET, BarstoolSports.com
Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl: No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State, noon ET, ESPN2
Fiesta Bowl: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Monday, Jan. 10
College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Picks in bold.
Tulsa's Momentum Will Lead to Myrtle Beach Bowl Win
Monday's lone college football action will be the Myrtle Beach Bowl, which features Tulsa and Old Dominion. And both of these teams are 6-6 and entering the matchup with quite a bit of momentum coming out of the regular season.
Tulsa has won three straight games and five of its past seven, as the Golden Hurricane finished the regular season with an impressive road win over SMU. They haven't lost since Nov. 6, when they played a competitive game at Cincinnati (one of the four teams in the CFP) and fell 28-20.
Old Dominion opened the season with six losses in its first seven games before reeling off five straight wins to become bowl eligible. It was an impressive turnaround for the Monarchs under head coach Ricky Rahne, who was hired in December 2019, before the team's 2020 season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This should be a competitive game, but only one of these teams can keep its winning streak alive to end the season. Give the edge to Tulsa, as its balanced offense (which averaged 436.3 total yards per game) will be too difficult for Old Dominion to stop.
UTSA Will Cap Impressive Year by Winning Frisco Bowl
The Frisco Bowl should be among the more exciting games of the upcoming week, as UTSA and San Diego State have both impressed during the 2021 season. It's likely to be a competitive matchup on Tuesday between a pair of teams that hasn't lost much this year.
UTSA enters at 12-1, with its only loss being a defeat at North Texas on Nov. 27. However, the Roadrunners immediately bounced back the following week by beating Western Kentucky to win the Conference USA championship.
San Diego State is 11-2, but it's coming off a loss to Utah State in the Mountain West Championship Game. Prior to that, the Aztecs had mostly rolled through their 2021 schedule, as their only previous loss came against Fresno State on Oct. 30.
While both teams will want to end the year with a win, this could be a special game for UTSA. That's because the Roadrunners have never won a bowl game, having lost in their previous two appearances. Because of that, UTSA will cap the best season in program history with a victory.
UCF Will Take Down Florida in Gasparilla Bowl
There's the potential for much brighter days ahead for Florida. After firing Dan Mullen, the Gators hired Billy Napier to serve as their next head coach. However, Napier won't be coaching Thursday's Gasparilla Bowl. Instead, it will be special teams coordinator Greg Know, who had been serving as interim head coach.
Not only that, but Florida will be without quarterback Anthony Richardson. Its starting QB will be Emory Jones, even though he's already shared his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal afterward.
The Gators had a disappointing season, going 6-6 and 2-6 in SEC play. So even though they'd likely have little trouble beating UCF most years, that may not be the case during this unusual in-between time for the program.
The Knights went 8-4 in their first season under head coach Gus Malzahn. They didn't have a marquee victory, though, and this matchup against their in-state rival could be their opportunity to close the season with one.
So don't expect Florida to turn things around yet, as UCF will notch the victory.