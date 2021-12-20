Idaho Potato Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Kent State vs. Wyoming

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Idaho Potato Bowl possesses one of the most pronounced clashes of styles you will see in the FBS bowl season.

The Kent State Golden Flashes love to work at a fast pace behind quarterback Dustin Crum, while the Wyoming Cowboys prefer to slow things down through their ground game.

Kent State averages over nine points per game more than Wyoming, but its defense has worse totals across the board because of how it wants to play.

Wyoming comes in with the edge on the betting line despite losing three of its past five games. Kent State played one extra game than the Mountain West side, and it should have some motivation to bounce back from an awful performance in the MAC Championship Game.

Idaho Potato Bowl Info

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Game Odds

Spread: Wyoming (-3.5)

Over/Under: 59

Moneyline: Wyoming -155 (bet $155 to win $100); Kent State +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daily Fantasy Tips

Start Lineup Build with Dustin Crum

Kent State only knows one speed.

Crum is the conductor of the Golden Flashes' fast-paced offense, and he is the best quarterback playing on Tuesday's two-game slate.

Any daily fantasy football lineup build should begin with the Kent State senior, who had 27 total touchdowns. Crum only threw for 16 scores, but he made up for that small number with 11 scoring plays with his legs.

Crum ran for 60 or more yards in nine contests and threw for more than 300 yards in three of his past five trips to the gridiron.

Four of Kent State's past five games were high-scoring affairs. That collection of contests averaged 85.5 points per game.

Kent State needs to flex its quick-strike offense early to avoid being dragged into a defensive battle with Wyoming. Crum should be at the center of most offensive plays, which makes him one of the optimal DFS options for Tuesday's bowl slate.

Run with Xazavian Valladay

Wyoming averages almost 30 more yards per game on the ground than through the air.

The Cowboys will attempt to slow down the pace with its rushing attack, led by Xazavian Valladay.

The senior running back is 16 yards away from hitting the 1,000-yard mark. He had at least 13 carries in five of his past six games. Valladay could make the case to be the top running back on Tuesday's slate since UTSA's Sincere McCormick opted out of the Frisco Bowl to focus on the NFL draft.

Valladay was the star of Wyoming's most recent bowl appearance. Two years ago, he had 204 rushing yards, 91 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Arizona Bowl against the Georgia State Panthers.

Wyoming's top runner could produce numbers like that again Tuesday against a Kent State defense that gives up 467.1 yards per game.

Kent State likely will not get many stops if the game suits its style, and that should allow Valladay to record another high bowl game total.

