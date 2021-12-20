Paul Heyman's Future with Roman Reigns, Wardlow's Turn and More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

To close out a very newsworthy week in wrestling, Roman Reigns shockingly severed ties with Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown, leaving the world to wonder what's next for the genius behind ECW.

With WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view right around the corner, it would stand to reason that Heyman would reunite with Brock Lesnar and help him win the Universal Championship. However, there's also the possibility the angle was meant to be a swerve and Heyman will realign with Reigns at the event.

On the AEW front, it's fairly obvious what's coming down the pipe for Wardlow and that's a big babyface turn. It was once again teased on Dynamite that it's merely a matter of time before he breaks away from The Pinnacle and becomes a beloved fan favorite on his own.

Kevin Owens was also a trending topic this past week after announcing he had officially re-signed with WWE. Although he's locked in with the company for another few years, there's no guarantee he will ascend any higher up the card or be booked better than he where he finds himself on the card currently.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle what the future holds for Heyman and Owens, the instant classic between Bryan Danielson and Adam Page on Dynamite, who should win RK-Bro's number one contender's tournament, and more.