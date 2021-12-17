WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens Contract Terms, Details Revealed After Signing New Deal

Dennis Jerome Acosta/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

WWE superstar Kevin Owens reportedly agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the company for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, details of Owens' new deal emerged. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens signed a three-year deal that includes a no-cut clause and is believed to be worth $2 million to $3 million per year (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

There had been some online speculation that Owens would opt to join AEW once his contract with WWE ended. The 37-year-old has a longtime friendship with AEW superstars Adam Cole and The Young Bucks, dating back to their time on the independent circuit.

Owens appeared on the Les Anti-Pods De La Lutte podcast hosted by WWE French-language commentator Pat Laprade and explained his reasoning for sticking with WWE.

"The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family, really," he said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision to take. WWE has been my home for seven years now, so I have a sense of belonging."

Owens will compete in a Fatal-4-Way match at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and WWE champion Big E for E's title.