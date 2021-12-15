WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens Agrees to New Multiyear Contract

Photo credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens is set to remain with WWE after reportedly agreeing to a new deal ahead of the expiration of his contract.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), Owens has signed a new multiyear deal with the company. Sapp noted WWE made Owens an "excellent offer," and WWE sources are "over the moon" about re-signing KO.

Sapp (h/t Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com) reported in September that Owens' previous contract was set to expire in January 2022.

Around the same time that the report regarding Owens' contract expiration came out, KO got people talking with his Twitter activity.

Per WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Owens tweeted the coordinates to Mount Rushmore in September and changed his location to "almost there." That led to speculation Owens was preparing to leave WWE for AEW.

Owens was once part of a stable called Mount Rushmore in PWG along with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. Cole made his AEW debut at All Out on Sept. 5 and joined The Elite with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

KO is known to be close friends with The Young Bucks and Cole, so it was widely assumed he would join them in AEW.

AEW has also been landing some huge signings over the past several months, including Cole, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. Cole and Danielson specifically allowed their WWE contracts to expire before signing with AEW.

Owens is reportedly staying put, however, meaning his recent run as one of the top stars on Raw could continue.

KO has been part of Raw's main storyline with WWE champion Big E, as well as Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. The four of them are set to clash in a Fatal 4-Way match at the Day 1 pay-per-view on Jan. 1.

Owens challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship early this year and then had a feud with Sami Zayn that included a match at WrestleMania 37, but he faded into the background for a while after that.

The move from SmackDown to Raw reinvigorated Owens, though, and now the former Universal, NXT, United States and Intercontinental champion is in an enviable position.

Another world title run could potentially be in the offing for the 37-year-old veteran as well now that he is set to remain in WWE for the foreseeable future.

