WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from December 17

Credit: WWE

Two of the most intense rivalries in the SmackDown women's division kicked off Friday's show as Sasha Banks and Toni Storm partnered to battle hated foes Charlotte Flair and Shotzi.

Early back and forth gave way to Flair establishing dominance by downing Storm and knocking Banks off the ring apron. Shotzi broke up a near-fall from Storm, tossing her to the floor with her partner as the heels stood tall ahead of the commercial break.

The heels retained the upper hand until a hot tag to Storm sparked the babyface comeback. A fallaway slam by The Queen cut her prospective No. 1 contender’s momentum off, though, entering another timeout.

Storm created separation and tagged Banks in. The Boss exploded into the match with a flurry of offense and Storm executed a blind tag that allowed her to nearly defeat Flair with a crossbody block. The Queen momentarily turned the tide back in her favor but the Aussie caught her off-guard and scored a big pin-fall victory to further entrench her in that No. 1 contender spot.

Result

Storm and Banks defeated Flair and Shotzi

Grade

B+

Analysis

Giving four talented wrestlers a boatload of television and a clean finish is usually the recipe for success and that was the case with this one.

Flair and Banks already have wicked in-ring chemistry but this was a nice excuse for Storm and Shotzi to share the ring with them, get a little rub from working with two genuine stars, and elevate their stars. Storm securing the win for her team sets her up perfectly to challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Day 1.

Had the entirety of the feud been centered around her proving herself as a credible threat to The Queen, perhaps things would have been better set up for her to actually contend for the title. As it is, Flair will win the inevitable match but, hopefully, Storm can remain in the hunt for the title moving forward.